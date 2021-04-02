Outdoor dining pod struck by delivery truck in Center City

An outdoor dining pod in Center City was struck by a delivery truck Friday morning.

People were in disbelief over the scene at Tria Cafe Rittenhouse on the corner of 18th and Sansom.

The pod was empty at the time. No injuries were reported but the entire structure made it halfway down the block before eventually slamming into a building.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter