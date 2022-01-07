Over 40 Philadelphia schools move virtual next week as COVID staffing issues persist
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia on Friday said over 40 schools will move to virtual learning for the second week of the new year as educators continue to grapple with the virus-related staffing issues.
"It’s important to know that shifting any school to virtual learning is always a last resort. Our schools are more than just institutions of learning," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said in a letter to families.
Following a school-by-school review, the district on Friday determined that 46 school will be virtual from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14:
- ADD B. ANDERSON SCHOOL
- ANNA L. LINGELBACH SCHOOL
- ANNE FRANK SCHOOL
- BACHE-MARTIN SCHOOL
- BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL
- BENJAMIN FRANKLIN ELEM. SCHOOL
- CHARLES W. HENRY SCHOOL
- COOKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- DR. ETHEL ALLEN SCHOOL
- EDWARD T. STEEL SCHOOL
- FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES
- FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE
- GEN. GEORGE G. MEADE SCHOOL
- GEN. LOUIS WAGNER MIDDLE SCH.
- GROVER WASHINGTON JR. MIDDLE
- HAMILTON DISSTON SCHOOL
- HON. LUIS MUNOZ-MARIN SCHOOL
- HOWE ACADEMICS PLUS SCHOOL
- J. HAMPTON MOORE SCHOOL
- JAMES G. BLAINE SCHOOL
- JAMES LOGAN SCHOOL
- JAMES R. LOWELL SCHOOL
- JOHN B. KELLY SCHOOL
- JOSEPH PENNELL ELEMENTARY
- LAURA H. CARNELL SCHOOL
- LEWIS C CASSIDY ACADEMICS PLUS
- LEWIS ELKIN SCHOOL
- MARY BETHUNE SCHOOL
- MIFFLIN, THOMAS SCHOOL
- MORTON MC MICHAEL SCHOOL
- OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- RHODES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- ROBERTO CLEMENTE MIDDLE SCHOOL
- ROWEN SCHOOL
- RUDOLPH BLANKENBURG SCHOOL
- SAMUEL PENNYPACKER SCHOOL
- SAMUEL S. FELS HIGH SCHOOL
- SOUTHWARK SCHOOL
- TANNER DUCKREY SCHOOL
- THOMAS EDISON HIGH SCHOOL
- THOMAS G. MORTON SCHOOL
- THOMAS K. FINLETTER SCHOOL
- WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL
- WILLIAM H. LOESCHE SCHOOL
- WILLIAM H. ZIEGLER SCHOOL
- WOODROW WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL
The district said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 staffing issues and will provide an update on Sunday. Schools not listed in Friday's batch should prepare for the possibility of a shift to remote learning, Hite said.
Nearly 85% of Philadelphia School District employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to officials. The district claims to have "numerous layers of safety in place" to keep schools open, including mandatory masks, hand washing stations and air purifiers.
The extension of virtual learning comes after a week in which students from over 80 schools learned from home. In response, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers called the last-minute decision a "failure to plan" and "simply obscene."
According to the union, over 90% of Philadelphia schools reported staffing shortages and more than half said they lack access to testing supplies. Further, over a quarter of responding schools reported shortages in masks, hand sanitizer and air purifiers.
"Instead of heeding our call for a 7-day pause on in-person learning to effectively plan for adequate mitigation measures, the District undertook an outrageous eleventh-hour plan that parents and educators alike learned about on social media," Union boss Jerry Jordan said in a letter.
RELATED HEADLINES
- 81 Philadelphia schools return to virtual learning for first week of 2022, officials announce
- New Philadelphia schools added to remote-only status for first week of January 2022
- COVID-19 cases surging but health experts say focus should be on hospitalizations, deaths
- Biden to order 20M doses Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral pill, doubling purchase
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement