Over 40 Philadelphia schools move virtual next week as COVID staffing issues persist

The School District of Philadelphia on Friday said over 40 schools will move to virtual learning for the second week of the new year as educators continue to grapple with the virus-related staffing issues.

"It’s important to know that shifting any school to virtual learning is always a last resort. Our schools are more than just institutions of learning," Superintendent Dr. William Hite said in a letter to families.

Following a school-by-school review, the district on Friday determined that 46 school will be virtual from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14:

ADD B. ANDERSON SCHOOL

ANNA L. LINGELBACH SCHOOL

ANNE FRANK SCHOOL

BACHE-MARTIN SCHOOL

BALDI MIDDLE SCHOOL

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN ELEM. SCHOOL

CHARLES W. HENRY SCHOOL

COOKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DR. ETHEL ALLEN SCHOOL

EDWARD T. STEEL SCHOOL

FELTONVILLE ARTS & SCIENCES

FELTONVILLE INTERMEDIATE

GEN. GEORGE G. MEADE SCHOOL

GEN. LOUIS WAGNER MIDDLE SCH.

GROVER WASHINGTON JR. MIDDLE

HAMILTON DISSTON SCHOOL

HON. LUIS MUNOZ-MARIN SCHOOL

HOWE ACADEMICS PLUS SCHOOL

J. HAMPTON MOORE SCHOOL

JAMES G. BLAINE SCHOOL

JAMES LOGAN SCHOOL

JAMES R. LOWELL SCHOOL

JOHN B. KELLY SCHOOL

JOSEPH PENNELL ELEMENTARY

LAURA H. CARNELL SCHOOL

LEWIS C CASSIDY ACADEMICS PLUS

LEWIS ELKIN SCHOOL

MARY BETHUNE SCHOOL

MIFFLIN, THOMAS SCHOOL

MORTON MC MICHAEL SCHOOL

OLNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

RHODES ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ROBERTO CLEMENTE MIDDLE SCHOOL

ROWEN SCHOOL

RUDOLPH BLANKENBURG SCHOOL

SAMUEL PENNYPACKER SCHOOL

SAMUEL S. FELS HIGH SCHOOL

SOUTHWARK SCHOOL

TANNER DUCKREY SCHOOL

THOMAS EDISON HIGH SCHOOL

THOMAS G. MORTON SCHOOL

THOMAS K. FINLETTER SCHOOL

WEST PHILADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL

WILLIAM H. LOESCHE SCHOOL

WILLIAM H. ZIEGLER SCHOOL

WOODROW WILSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

The district said it will continue to monitor COVID-19 staffing issues and will provide an update on Sunday. Schools not listed in Friday's batch should prepare for the possibility of a shift to remote learning, Hite said.

Nearly 85% of Philadelphia School District employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to officials. The district claims to have "numerous layers of safety in place" to keep schools open, including mandatory masks, hand washing stations and air purifiers.

The extension of virtual learning comes after a week in which students from over 80 schools learned from home. In response, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers called the last-minute decision a "failure to plan" and "simply obscene."

According to the union, over 90% of Philadelphia schools reported staffing shortages and more than half said they lack access to testing supplies. Further, over a quarter of responding schools reported shortages in masks, hand sanitizer and air purifiers.

"Instead of heeding our call for a 7-day pause on in-person learning to effectively plan for adequate mitigation measures, the District undertook an outrageous eleventh-hour plan that parents and educators alike learned about on social media," Union boss Jerry Jordan said in a letter.

