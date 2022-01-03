77 schools return to virtual learning for first week of Jan., Philly school officials announce

article

The School District of Philadelphia will return 77 schools to virtual learning for the remainder of the first week of January 2022, district officials announced Monday.

The change is due to staffing problems the district has been experiencing because of the omicron variant surge experienced in the Delaware Valley throughout much of December.

A listing of schools making the shift to all-virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 4 and running through, at least, Friday, January 7, is located here.

"As we’ve always said, our goal is to keep the District open so we can surround our young people with the caring educators and support services they need – as long as we can do so safely," said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr., Ed.D. "District leaders have been meeting regularly with local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we’ve also been closely tracking data to determine COVID’s impact on staff coverage in schools. We will continue to do this and make

school-by-school decisions based on the latest available data."

