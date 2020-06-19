Overturned dump truck scatters sand, closes eastbound lanes of PA Turnpike near Fort Washington

An overturned dump truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has closed the eastbound lanes near Fort Washington as crews work to clear the scene.

The accident happened sometime around 7 a.m. just east of Fort Washington Interchange. Traffic is currently backed up all the way to Plymouth Meeting.

SkyFOX was over the scene Friday where it appears the truck slammed through the concrete barriers, flipped over, and spilled sand across the roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time. A bulldozer is helping crews removed the sand from the roadway.

No word on when the eastbound lanes east of Fort Washington will reopen.

