Overturned tractor-trailer on Ben Franklin Bridge delays traffic into Philadelphia

article

Minor delays are expected throughout the morning as road crews work to upright an overturned tractor-trailer on the inbound side of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

The accident happened near the 5th and Race Streets shortly after midnight.

Police have not said what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle and flip onto its side. The drive is expected to be okay.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly suggests motorists traveling into Philadelphia on Thursday morning use the Walt Whitman Bridge or Betsy Ross Bridge.

For the latest news, traffic and weather, tune into Good Day Philadelphia. Or stream the show here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter