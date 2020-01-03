Pa. game commission investigating after dozens of birds mysteriously fall from the sky in Perkasie

What caused more than two dozen birds to mysteriously fall out of the sky in Bucks County?

It happened near Pennridge High School in Perkasie.

A mother and daughter were driving home from church on Sunday when one second the birds were flying and the next they were dying on the road.

They're not sure if the birds were somehow poisoned or what caused their deaths, but the Pennsylvania Game Commission is now investigating.

"I thought it was honestly something straight out of a movie. I was just thinking, this was just the weirdest thing I've ever seen in my entire life," witness Audrey Edgell told FOX 29.

Test results on the birds should be in next week.

