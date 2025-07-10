Violent crime in Camden has dropped to its lowest level in more than 50 years: police
CAMDEN - Police in one of New Jersey's most troubled cities say violent and non-violent crimes have hit their lowest levels in more than 50 years.
Through the first six months of 2025, police say total crime in Camden is down 13% and violent crimes have dropped by 12% from this point last year.
There were 445 violent crimes recorded in the first half of the year, which police say is one of the best statistical half-year totals in more than 50 years.
"Many other places are struggling to get a handle on violent crime while we continue to see tangible results here in Camden City," Camden County Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.
By the numbers:
The Camden County Police Department shared the improved crime data on Thursday, touting declining instances of both violent and non-violent crimes in the city.
They added that homicides have dropped another 30% from July 2024, and instances of aggravated assault with a firearm have dropped 31%.
"This is the lowest number of violent crimes recorded in the first six months of 2025, making this one of the best statistical half-year totals in the last 50 years," police said.
Dating back to 2012, when there were nearly 1,000 violent crimes recorded in Camden, police say there is a 55% drop in violent crime over the last 13 years.
What they're saying:
Camden County Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. called the historic crime numbers "an incredible thing to watch unfold."
Camden Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said the improved crime numbers are a credit to the department's community initiatives.
"I believe these numbers are a direct reflection of the bridges we continue to build with the residents and our stakeholders to make Camden a stronger city," he said.