Violent crime in Camden has dropped to its lowest level in more than 50 years: police

By
Published  July 10, 2025 12:34pm EDT
Camden
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • The Camden Police Department says violent and non-violent crimes have reached their lowest mark in over 50 years.
    • There were 445 violent crimes in the first six months of 2025, which is one of the best statistical half years in 50 years.
    • Total crime is down 13%, violent crime has dropped 12% and homicides have fallen by 30%.

CAMDEN - Police in one of New Jersey's most troubled cities say violent and non-violent crimes have hit their lowest levels in more than 50 years. 

Through the first six months of 2025, police say total crime in Camden is down 13% and violent crimes have dropped by 12% from this point last year.

There were 445 violent crimes recorded in the first half of the year, which police say is one of the best statistical half-year totals in more than 50 years.

"Many other places are struggling to get a handle on violent crime while we continue to see tangible results here in Camden City," Camden County Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. said.

By the numbers:

The Camden County Police Department shared the improved crime data on Thursday, touting declining instances of both violent and non-violent crimes in the city.

They added that homicides have dropped another 30% from July 2024, and instances of aggravated assault with a firearm have dropped 31%. 

"This is the lowest number of violent crimes recorded in the first six months of 2025, making this one of the best statistical half-year totals in the last 50 years," police said.

Dating back to 2012, when there were nearly 1,000 violent crimes recorded in Camden, police say there is a 55% drop in violent crime over the last 13 years. 

What they're saying:

Camden County Board of Commissioners Director Louis Cappelli Jr. called the historic crime numbers "an incredible thing to watch unfold."

"Many other places are struggling to get a handle on violent crime while we continue to see tangible results here in Camden City," he said. 

Camden Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said the improved crime numbers are a credit to the department's community initiatives. 

"I believe these numbers are a direct reflection of the bridges we continue to build with the residents and our stakeholders to make Camden a stronger city," he said.

