Maurice Hill sentenced in 2019 shooting, standoff with Philadelphia police officers

The Brief Maurice Hill, a man convicted in a 2019 shooting and standoff with police in Philadelphia, was sentenced on Thursday. Hill will spend 120-240 years behind bars after he was convicted in May of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer. The standoff lasted for several hours and ended with Hill surrendering to police after intense negotiations.



Maurice Hill, a man convicted of shooting six Philadelphia officers during an hours-long standoff in 2019, was sentenced to 120–240 years in prison on Thursday.

Hill was found guilty on three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and multiple counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the 2019 shooting and standoff "one of the worst moments in the history of Philadelphia criminal justice."

"Maurice Hill's relentless barrage of bullets terrified an entire community and nearly took the lives of multiple people, including police and neighborhood residents."

Krasner added that the District Attorney's Office is "glad that justice was served in this case and that there was no loss of life."

The backstory:

Six Philadelphia police officers were shot when a narcotics warrant turned into a violent hours-long standoff on August 14th, 2019 in Philadelphia's Tioga section.

Prosecutors believe Maurice Hill fired an assault rifle at officers while barricaded inside a home on the 3700 block of North 15th Street during the lengthy standoff.

The six officers who were wounded in the shooting were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were released a short time later.

Hill eventually surrendered after speaking to police negotiators, his attorney Shaka Johnson, and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

FOX 29 News cameras were there when Hill exited the front door of the home with his hands in the air and was placed in custody.

Officials say Hill’s team decided to go to trial after rejecting a plea deal.

Over five years after the violent standoff, a jury found Hill guilty of three counts of attempted murder of a police officer and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Dig deeper:

Officers give testimony

Officers who were involved in the standoff and shooting testified at Hill's trial more than five years after the violent confrontation unfolded.

Officer Joshua Burkitt said he was pinned down behind a pick-up truck when bullet fragments struck the long gun he was holding and injured his hand.

Some of those bullet fragments, Officer Burkitt said, are still lodged in his hand today.

Former officer Jason Matthews testified that he was in the kitchen of a house across the street when he heard two loud bangs and felt his hamstring burning.

"I was being shot at and thought I was going to die," testified another officer who said he returned fire a dozen times.

Hill's Criminal Record

Hill had an extensive criminal record before the shooting and standoff, including at least a dozen arrests since he was 18-years-old.

Hill had been in and out of prison since 2002 after being convicted on charges including illegal possession of guns and aggravated assault.

Hill was convicted of perjury in 2013 and was sentenced to seven months’ probation.

"[Hill] told me on the phone, he used the word ‘extensive,’ he had an extensive criminal history and that he knew the system," former Commissioner Richard Ross said.

"I am surprised he came out because he was indicating to some that he wasn’t going to do that and that he was not going back," he continued.