Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro signs disaster emergency proclamation due to winter storm

The Brief Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster emergency proclamation ahead of a weekend winter storm. State agencies are mobilized, and Pennsylvanians are urged to stay off the roads. The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center is activated for storm response.



Gov. Josh Shapiro has declared a disaster emergency to prepare Pennsylvania for a significant winter storm expected to bring heavy snow and cold temperatures starting Saturday night.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

State agencies mobilize for winter storm response

What we know:

Gov. Shapiro’s proclamation allows the state to quickly access funding and resources to help counties and municipalities respond to the storm.

The 2025-26 budget doubled disaster response funding from $20 million to $40 million.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are coordinating efforts to support residents and visitors.

"Our teams at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) have been working to prepare to support Pennsylvanians as this winter storm impacts our Commonwealth," said Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at PEMA is now active and will remain staffed throughout the storm to ensure a quick, coordinated response.

MORE: FIND THE LATEST WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

PEMA urges Pennsylvanians to prepare

Officials are asking everyone to stay off the roads if possible.

"Stay off the roads if you can, be safe, and follow instructions from PEMA and your local authorities," said Shapiro.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield said, "This declaration gives PEMA the flexibility to pre-position resources, streamline coordination, and respond quickly if conditions deteriorate this weekend."

Padfield also urged residents to prepare ahead, stay informed and make safe decisions.

Motorists are advised not to travel during the storm, though the disaster declaration does not ban travel.

Local road restrictions may be in place, and PennDOT recommends checking 511PA.com for real-time road and weather updates.

The Commonwealth is encouraging everyone to visit ReadyPA for winter storm preparedness tips.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how severe the storm’s impact will be or how long travel disruptions may last.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 29’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. Get the latest on the forecast, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long.

Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.