PA grave robber: More human remains discovered and corpses found hanging from ceiling

The Brief Jonathan Gerlach is accused of robbing graves at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Yeadon and Philadelphia. Authorities found human remains of more than 100 people, including infants. Police suspect Gerlach was selling some remains online.



Police say Gerlach, 34, was arrested for burglarizing graves at Mount Moriah Cemetery. Investigators discovered more than 100 human remains, some dating back decades or even centuries.

The remains included infants, and police believe Gerlach may have been selling some of them online.

Police investigation reveals disturbing details

What we know:

Police arrested Gerlach with a burlap bag filled with Tuesday after they say he admitted to stealing from approximately 30 graves at Mt. Moriah.

Police found human remains in Gerlach's Ephrata home, including corpses hanging from the ceiling.

Investigators also found eight more bodies in a nearby storage locker.

According to police, Gerlach used tools like crowbars and screwdrivers to break into mausoleums and burial vaults at the cemetery.

Neighbors became suspicious after noticing flies around Gerlach's home, which led to further investigation.

Police are also looking into a Facebook page that may have been used to sell human remains.

The backstory:

In December, police received a tip about a grave robber in Luzerne County.

The tipster mentioned a partially decomposed corpse hanging in Gerlach's basement and noted that Gerlach had traveled to Chicago to sell a human skull.

This information prompted further investigation into Gerlach's activities.

The challenge of reuniting families with remains

What they're saying:

"I never thought I would see this in my life it was an experience that you really don’t want to relive," said the Yeadon Police Chief, who was among the first to enter Gerlach's home.

Investigators are working to connect families with their loved ones' remains, but since many of the deceased died long ago, this task presents significant challenges.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still trying to determine if other cemeteries were affected and how long Gerlach's activities have been ongoing.

Investigators are also seeking to understand the full extent of the operation and any potential connections to other individuals or groups.