PA loosens rent and mortgage relief rules

Pennsylvania is extending the application deadline and changing the rules of a key rent and mortgage relief program in an effort to boost participation by landlords and keep more people in their homes during the pandemic.

State officials say some landlords have been reluctant to apply because of a $750-per-month cap on payments.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that under the new rules, the program will allow landlords and renters to enter into repayment plans for any remaining balance.

