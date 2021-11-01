Expand / Collapse search

Pa. state employees who get vaccinated to get 5 paid days off

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

MOSCOW, RUSSIA NOVEMBER 1, 2021: A medical worker draws a dose into a syringe at a COVID-19 vaccination site opened in the left wing of the main entrance to the VDNKh Exhibition Centre. It receives citizens daily from 9am to 9pm, rapid testing availa

Expand

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf's administration told more than 70,000 state employees on Monday that it is offering five days of paid leave for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The administration in an email to employees said the five days of "verification leave" can be used between Dec. 20 and March 31. An employee who is already fully vaccinated and verified that status to the administration will automatically receive the additional five days of leave, it said.

"This leave will help incentivize the vaccinations that protect commonwealth employees and the Pennsylvanians we serve," the administration told employees. "It’s one more way we can show our gratitude to employees who step up to help us protect our communities and bring this pandemic to an end."

The administration already offers a paid day off to get vaccinated.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter