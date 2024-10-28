PA State Police called to help amid officer shortage in Collingdale

A Delaware County town is asking the Pennsylvania State Police for help to patrol the streets starting this weekend because of a shortage of local police officers.

In a letter, the Mayor of Collingdale requested State Troopers to handle 911 calls in the Borough starting at 12 a.m. Friday morning.

"We have no recourse than to ask for help" said Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo Spadea.

She says at one point Collingdale had more than 25 full and part-time officers. But after another officer’s resignation this week, they’ll be down to just six officers and two detectives.

"I’m asking the State Police to come in and take care of our streets 12 midnight to 8 a.m. 7 nights a week unfortunately" added the Mayor.

In a press release, the PA State Police agreed to provide coverage to what it called an "extreme staff shortage".

Troopers with Media Barracks plan to provide the necessary coverage for emergency responses. It’s unclear if troopers will provide routine overnight patrols.

Matteo Spadea began warning local businesses to plan for the change.

"It’s sad. I actually called Wawa this morning to make sure they put on security guards. I called one of the bars and ask them to close down at 12" she added.

Some Council members tell Fox 29 the Borough Council’s deep division over the future of the department, including the hiring of new police chief Shanee Mitchell has led to a recent exodus of police officers.

"That’s unheard of in Collingdale. To not have enough police to secure our community" said Borough Councilperson Felicia Coffee.

In a letter on his Facebook page, Council President Ryan Hastings called the Mayor's move "politically motivated. " He questioned the call for state police saying "no emergencies have been declared".

Hastings also announced the Borough has opened the hiring process for full-time police officers.

So with State Police starting overnight this week, residents hope response times aren’t effected when an officer is needed most.

"It’s terrifying. We have children walking to school in the morning my child leave before 8 a.m. so God forbid there is an emergency on the street" said Collingdale resident Shannon Murphy. "This has got to stop. I’m ready to put my house up but whose going to buy a house when you have no police coverage?"

The State Police will be responding to calls starting at midnight on Thursday into Friday morning.

Residents are told if there is an emergency to call 911.

State Police will continue overnight coverage in Collingdale until staffing levels are back to "acceptable levels".

Officials say that could be months away.