West Goshen police officers find rightful owners of packages found in snow at industrial park

While a lot of us are waiting on packages right now, some people may have never received their package if it weren't for a couple of police officers from West Goshen. They stepped up and played Santa's little helpers.

A festive tweet by the West Goshen Township Police Department's Twitter page is spreading holiday cheer.

"Friday afternoon we received a report from a Good Samaritan that there were packages found in the snow area of an industrial park. The officers went out found the packages, gathered the packages, brought them back started going through all the address labels, and doing the leg work to find all the rightful owners," Lt. Justin Dimedio said.

Officer McGee went back Saturday to go look for more packages and sure enough found them in a sloped bank. They brought those back and had a total of 36 packages in all. Throughout the weekend, Officer McGee solicited help from a few other officers that were working that day and found all the rightful owners for the packages.

Nearly everyone was happy to receive their package or what was left of it.

"Very appreciative. One of them actually didn’t recognize them as a police officer they thought it was a local delivery driver and realized a police officer was standing there with their package and were certainly startled by it but they were very appreciative of it," Lt. Dimedio said.

This remains under investigation by the West Goshen Township Police Department as they look to find out who and why this happened.

