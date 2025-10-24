Paint Philly gives home makeover to woman impacted by deadly medical jet crash

A Philadelphia woman who endured a devastating loss in January is finding a glimmer of hope through a home makeover, thanks to a local business.

Paint Philly offers support

Amira Brown, who lost her son and his girlfriend in a tragic medical jet crash, received a surprise home makeover from Paint Philly.

Her grandson, who was severely injured in the crash, remains hospitalized.

Andrew Tomasetti, the owner of Paint Philly, empathized with Brown's story and decided to help.

"When I heard about her story, I could empathize with that and I wanted to be able to give back to her," said Tomasetti.

Brown's emotional journey

Overcome with emotion, Brown expressed gratitude for the support. "To meeting these wonderful people has brought some sense in my life, because it’s not easy and I am definitely struggling," she said.

Brown's other grandson, Dominick, was at home during the tragedy.

"Imagine being at home with your mother and father, they say we will be back, we are going to pick up Ramseys and nobody returns," he shared.

What we don't know:

The long-term plans for Brown's grandson, who remains in the hospital, are still uncertain.