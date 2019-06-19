Parents brawl at youth baseball game after call by 13-year-old umpire

A youth baseball game turned violent when a fight broke out between several adults. The incident happened at a game in Lakewood, Colorado over the weekend.

"These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other," Lakewood Police said in a Facebook post.

Officers say one man was thrown up against a fence and several others sustained injuries.

"We're looking for any information on this melee, but in particular the identity of the suspect in the white shirt and teal shorts. Several people have already been cited in this fight and several injuries were reported," police said.