Parents could face jail time if their kids break the law in this NJ town

The Brief A new ordinance in Gloucester Township could put parents behind bars for their children's crimes. It includes a list of nearly 30 offenses. Police say it stems from unruly juveniles causing chaos at community events.



Officials in South Jersey are holding parents responsible for their children's action in an effort to combat a rise in juvenile crime in the area.

What we know:

Parents could face fines or jail time if their children break the law as part of a new ordinance passed by the Gloucester Township council last month.

The "Minors and Parents Responsibility " ordinance states that caretakers could be held liable if they fail to keep minors from committing 28 offenses due to "lack of supervision or control."

Those offenses include felonies, being a disorderly person, incorrigibility, immorality, idly roaming the streets at night, habitual truancy from school, sale and use of narcotic drugs, defacing or destroying the property of another, mugging, assaults and battery, loitering, destruction of playground equipment and public parks, consumption of alcohol beverages on a public street, drunkness, begging and indecent exposure.

If a child is repeatedly found guilty, their caretaker could face up to 90 days in prison and/or a fine of up to $2,000.

What they're saying:

David Harkins, chief of the Gloucester Township Police Department, told FOX News that the ordinance is another way to change the course of misbehaving juveniles.

"More and more, our officers are running into disrespectful, out-of-control behavior by juveniles," Harkins said. "Something's got to change. We've got to get our kids back on track. They've got to stop acting crazy… and get respect back for law enforcement."

The backstory:

Police say the move comes after large groups of juveniles caused chaos during last year's Gloucester Township Day and Drone Show.

Groups of 50–60 kids were seen running and fighting as families tried to enjoy the annual event.

At least 12 people were arrested, including 10 juveniles, one as young as 13 years old.