Parents outraged over realistic-looking toy guns at Dollar General

In light of recent Philly gun violence, local parents want Dollar General to pull realistic-looking toy guns from store shelves.

"My grandmom's boyfriend murdered my father, and then a few years ago my daughter's father was murdered.” If anyone knows the pain and heartache that gun violence can do to a family it’s Sheni Glover that’s why she was stunned by the toy gun aisle at Dollar General.

Some parents say the toy guns, which are made for kids 5 years old and up don't look like toys at all.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell went to three Delaware County Dollar General stores and while he saw plenty of brightly-colored toy guns and water pistols he also saw several models of the 'Operation Storm Force' playset that resemble real semi-automatic weapons. One toy was even labeled 'assault' and complete with sounds of gunshots.

In one store in East Lansdowne, FOX 29 found a real BB pistol selling for $11.95.

Dollar General tells FOX 29 all of their toys comply with federal laws. Under federal law, toy guns must have an orange cap at the tip of the barrel.