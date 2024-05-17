Expand / Collapse search

Motorcycle driver killed in crash with car in Hunting Park: police

Published  May 17, 2024 6:34am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a motorcycle driver was killed in a crash with another vehicle early Friday morning in Hunting Park. 

The deadly collision happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue. 

Investigators say the crash happened when the motorcycle driver tried to go around a car that was making a left hand turn. 

The motorcycle driver, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene of the crash, according to authorities. 

No arrests or charges were reported.