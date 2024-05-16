Another sinkhole shuts down popular Plymouth Road causing 'dangerous' detours, frustration

It’s getting to sound like a broken record in the Plymouth Meeting and King of Prussia areas of Montgomery County.

Another busy road has been shut down by another sinkhole and the closure has turned a residential parking lot into a makeshift speedway.

"It’s sinkhole city over here" said one driver navigating the giant bulldozers and construction trucks that shut down Plymouth Road between Butler Pike and Rittenhouse Square since May 3.

"It’s a mess. Obviously it’s cut off and I had no idea what was going on here" said another frazzled driver making a U-turn.

Many drivers are ignoring road closed signs on Plymouth Road and have created their own detour around the parking lot of the Cold Point Village subdivision.

"It’s a pain" said one resident.

"What’s really the problem is living here and having these hundreds or thousands of vehicles coming through this neighborhood" said another Cold Point Village resident.

"People that aren’t from around here don’t know where to go and they cut though these residential areas and they are flying through and kids are playing it’s dangerous" added Ronnie Braverman who lives in a nearby apartment complex on Plymouth Road.

He says it’s the third sinkhole in his Plymouth Township neighborhood in the last few years.

Thursday night there was some progress.

SKYFOX drone took a flight over the project where contractors have filled the sinkhole and are making final preps on the road. For residents, it can’t come soon enough.

"I mean they are trying the best to fix it fast so hopefully it will be ready by this weekend" said a resident.

PennDot has told homeowners Plymouth Road that carries nearly 10,000 vehicles a day could be open in the next couple days.

The same road was closed for a week in February for another sinkhole.