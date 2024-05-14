Home break-in left Delaware County home 'ransacked': police

Authorities in Delaware County are investigating a home break-in that left several rooms ransacked while the residents were away last weekend.

The break-in was reported Sunday when police say a 54-year-old couple returned to their home on Beech Tree Drive in Concord to find the rear glass door shattered.

Investigators say the homeowners were away visiting family from Friday to Sunday, and were not there during the burglary.

Multiple bedrooms and offices inside the home were ransacked, according to police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from a neighboring home that may have caught the criminals.

It's unclear at this time what, if anything, was taken in the break-in.