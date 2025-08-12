Parents speak out as teen son in medically induced coma after Delco e-scooter accident

The Brief A Delaware County teenager is in critical condition after an electic scooter accident occurred in Springfield last week. The parents of 14-year-old Sincyire Robinson Mathis are speaking out as their son remained in a medically induced coma.



One week ago, 14-year-old Sincyire Robinson Mathis was critically injured in an e-scooter accident in Delaware County.

He was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he remains in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life.

Related article

The accident occurred on the evening of August 5, when the e-scooter he was riding with a friend collided with a pickup truck on North Bishop Avenue in Springfield.

The other teen riding on the scooter with Mathis suffered a broken arm.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

Dig deeper:

Sincyire was set to start high school as a freshman in a few days, but now his future is uncertain.

He suffered a severe brain injury, a collapsed lung, facial fractures, and a broken arm.

His parents, Quinnshetta Mathis and Tyrik Robinson, are devastated but remain by his bedside, hoping for his recovery.

"Right now, I believe he's just going to be as good as he gets right now. He's still in critical condition," said his mom.

Tyrik expressed the difficulty of seeing his son in such a state.

"It's very hard to see my son just sitting there, lying there, when my son was such full of life and joy," said his father.

Both parents describe Sincyire as a respectful, helpful, and intelligent young man.

They are sharing their story to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets and taking safety precautions when riding e-scooters.

"You need to wear protection because this is the end result over an accident," Tyrik emphasized.

What's next:

In response to recent e-scooter accidents, there is a push in Harrisburg to pass legislation known as "Abby's Law," which would regulate scooters by setting mandatory helmet laws and age requirements.

Related article

The law is named after Abby Gillon, who was killed in an e-scooter accident in late June.

Sincyire's parents support any measures that could save lives and prevent similar tragedies.

As they navigate this difficult time, Sincyire's parents are trying to stay positive.

Tyrik shared, "You just gotta take it little by little every day and keep praying," while Quinnshetta added, "I'm very hopeful, I pray every day all the time. I know he's gonna come out of it. It's just going to take time, gonna take a lot of time."