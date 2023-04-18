Lower Manhattan parking garage collapse leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

One person was killed and several were injured in a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

There were six workers inside the building on 37 Ann Street at the time of the incident. One of the six was killed and four were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another patient refused medical attention, according to New York City Fire Department officials.

So far, all workers have been accounted for, however the search continues.

Firefighters initially deployed to the scene were conducting a search of the building but due to the unstable nature of the structure, crews were pulled out and a robotic dog and drone were deployed to continue the search.

"That structure is very unstable. We’ve had a couple of the concrete slab floors collapse and crush the cars inside," officials said during a news conference Tuesday.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time, however officials said it is believed to be nothing more than a structural collapse.

Trains 2, 3, A, C, J, and Z will be running at slower speeds near Fulton Street as emergency crews work to respond to the collapse, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Dozens of first responders are on the scene after a parking garage collapsed on Anne Street in Lower Manhattan. Image: WNYW

Students and faculty at Pace University have been advised that classes near their New York City campus have been canceled due to the collapse and both 33 Beekman 161 William have been evacuated.

Accommodations will be made for residential students.

