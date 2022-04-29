CHOP facility put on lockdown Wednesday night after shooting at King of Prussia parking garage

The search is on for suspects after a shooting left a man injured and a children's hospital on edge Wednesday night.

Police were called to the parking garage of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia for reports of shots fired around 9:39 p.m.

The hospital was placed on lockdown when officers arrived at the scene. However, it was later discovered shots were actually fired in the parking garage of the Smith Valley Forge apartment complex, which is directly adjacent to CHOP.

Police say at least two suspects fired at each as they found multiple shell casing, bullet fragments and blood at the scene.

A silver Honda and white Mazda were reportedly seen leaving the parking garage immediately after the shooting. The silver Honda, which police believe was involved in the shooting, was found several miles away hours later.

Silver Honda found by police after shooting at parking garage.

Two people were injured during the shooting, according to officials.

The first, a 33-year-old man, was shot after police say he walked into the parking with his girlfriend and their 3-year-old child as shots rang out.

Police also found blood in the silver Honda, which they say indicates another person was injured.

The occupant of the white Mazda are considered person of interest, according to police.

Police say the occupants of a white Mazda are persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police Department 610-265-3232.