Gunfire in Collingdale claims the life of 1 juvenile male, injures another: officials

article

A juvenile is dead while another is wounded and police in Delaware County are searching for a killer.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon, around 4:15, on the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, in Collingdale, according to authorities.

The juveniles, both males, had been shot. One suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

The other was shot in the torso.

They were both taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center by medics, where the male shot in the torso died.

Police say an active investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Collingdale Police Department Sergeant Patrick Crozier at 610-586-0502 or Delaware County Criminal Investigative Division Detective Michael Jay at 610-891-4161.