Philadelphia weekend plans: Family-friendly activities on the water in Wilmington, Delco

Sunday is your day to do something outside this weekend.

Plan for lots of light rain on Saturday.

It'll be mostly wet in the morning on Saturday. That's when the light rain is steady. It'll start breaking up around lunchtime, becoming less steady, but we'll still have rounds of showers. Enough to call lunchtime pretty wet.

The showers will slowly start wrapping up late in the afternoon and around dinnertime. After dinnertime, it'll be pretty dry. That sets us up for a Sunday that looks pretty dry. Only a few spots will get some quick mist or drizzle, just as we saw on Thursday and Friday. Most places will stay dry all day on Sunday.

If you want to take advantage of the dry weather, there are family-friendly events on the Delaware River and Brandywine River this weekend.

Both events run from 1 to 4 p.m., and they're close to each other.

At Subaru Park, where the Philadelphia Union play, is the third annual Chester River Fest. There will be live music and dancing, lots of local environmental-focused groups, hands-on activities for youth, food trucks, and giveaways.

This is a free event just like ShadFest.

ShadFest takes place at Brandywine Park, just outside of downtown Wilmington, in Delaware. There will be free fishing lessons and one of the organizers said that's his favorite part of the event: seeing someone young catch a fish for the first time. They'll also have people selling food and drink and vendors with sustainable arts and crafts.

Both events will focus on the environment and the health of our local rivers.