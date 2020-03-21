Parx Casino employee tests positive for COVID-19
BENSALEM, Pa. - Parx Casino announced a casino floor employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials with the casino announced Saturday an employee who was last on the property March 8 was confirmed to have the virus March 16.
The casino said the employee was self-quarantined at home.
Parx officials told state and local health officials immediately upon learning of the employee's positive test.
Parx Casino shut down March 15 and will be closed until further notice.
