Parx Casino temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns

Parx Casino is closing temporarily in light of the coronavirus outbreak across the Delaware Valley, officials with the casino said Saturday.

In a statement, the casino noted Governor Tom Wolf’s directions to postpone gatherings with large groups as a reason to temporarily shutter their doors. The hope in closing is to temper the spread of COVID-19.

Further, casino officials stated they would shut down March 15 at 6 a.m. They plan to reopen March 29 at 6 a.m., barring additional instructions issued from the state of Pennsylvania, or federal government.

Officials added: "We are taking this action as responsible business leaders within the Bensalem community and as one of the largest employers in Bucks County."

It was also reported casino employees will continue to be paid during the shutdown.

Anyone wishing further information are encouraged to visit the Parx Casino website.

