PECO facing first workers' strike in history as IBEW Local 614 threatens July 4th deadline

The Brief IBEW Local 614 is threatening to hold the first workers' strike in PECO's history. PECO provides gas and electric services to over 1.5M customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Union members are demanding higher wages, improved benefits, and more.



PECO is bracing for the possibility of its first ever workers' strike as IBEW Local 614 members have threatened to walk off the job if a new deal is not reached by Independence Day.

What we know:

IBEW Local 614 – which represents gas workers, electric workers, and call center staff – held a rally Thursday where they announced the possibility of a strike on July 4th if a new contract isn't reached.

The union's contract expired at the end of March, and leaders have been negotiating with PECO ever since. Union members, who previously authorized a strike if the union called for it, are seeking higher wages, improved benefits, and more.

PECO provides gas and electric services to more than 1.5M customers across southeastern Pennsylvania.

What they're saying:

Union President Daniel Bauder claimed "greed" is what's holding PECO back from offering an acceptable contract.

"The issue is greed," Bauder said at a rally on Thursday. "PECO is willing to put untrained technicians on power line on a holiday weekend rather than pay these workers behind me what they're owed and deserve."

PECO, meanwhile, says it's interested in reaching a fair deal that doesn't pass costs onto their customers.

"Everybody always wants more, and I know that they're interested in higher wages, higher benefits, higher retirement, but in reality we need to make sure we strike a deal that's fair for our employees, but also fair for our customers who are dealing with some very serious affordability issued right now," PECO COO Nicole Levine said.

What's next:

The next bargaining session is scheduled to take place on July 2.