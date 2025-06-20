PECO Power Outage Map: How to check outages in your area

The Brief Thousands are still without power after strong storms rocked parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday. PECO customers were among the most impacted by power outages in the wake of the severe weather. Find out below how you can stay up-to-date on the PECO outages in your area.



Thousands are still without power after fierce storms rolled across parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday.

Here's how PECO customers can track outages in their area.

PECO Outage Map

What you can do:

PECO customers who are still in the dark from Thursday's storms can track the latest outage updates by using PECO's Outage Map.

PECO shared an update with its customers on Friday, saying they expect it to take several days to fully restore power.

"Due to the extensive impact of the storm, we expect this to be a multi-day restoration effort, lasting through the weekend," a PECO press release read.

CLICK HERE FOR PECO'S OUTAGE MAP

The energy company that serves over a million customers said it is bringing in utility crew from as far away as Illinois to help work around the clock.

"Estimated restoration times are currently suspended and will be updated as crews assess the damage," they said.

PECO encourages customers to report outages on via phone or their website, and use the PECO app to stay up-to-date on the latest updates.

The backstory:

A fast-moving cluster of storms wreaked havoc on parts of the Philadelphia suburbs on Thursday afternoon, ripping down power lines and uprooting trees.

The ferocious storms left thousands from the Philadelphia area to parts of the Jersey shore without power, including more than 160,000 PECO outages as of Friday.

Strong, swirling winds triggered a tornado warning in parts of Chester, Delaware and New Castle counties.

Featured article

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that any tornadoes touched down on Thursday.

The 65+ MPH winds, paired with drenching rain, were enough to topple trees and take down power lines in Delaware County and other places.

Additionally, the Barefoot Country Music Festival being held in Wildwood had to be evacuated as the severe weather came through Cape May County.

The cluster of storms barreled over parts of southern New Jersey and caused the Barefoot Country Music Concert in Wildwood to evacuate for two hours.

What's next:

With the severe weather gone, forecasters expect a stellar official start of summer on Friday to set the stage for a hot and sunny weekend across the area.

Temperatures on Friday will climb into the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter, with temps in the 90s and increasing humidity.

Monday and Tuesday could reach triple digits in Philadelphia and beyond, and forecasters say the first heat wave of the year could be achieved by mid-week.