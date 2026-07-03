PECO workers set to strike Saturday at 12:01 a.m. as contract talks stall in Philadelphia

The Brief IBEW Local 614 says PECO workers will strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if no contract is reached. Union and company leaders both say negotiations have made some progress but remain far apart on key issues. PECO says it has offered nearly a 20 percent wage increase over five years and enhanced benefits.



Union leaders representing PECO Energy workers say they are prepared to walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if no contract agreement is reached, with both sides reporting some progress but remaining far apart on wages, benefits and safety, according to statements made at a news conference Friday evening.

Union says strike is imminent as talks stall

What we know:

IBEW Local 614, which represents about 1,500 PECO workers, announced they will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday if no deal is reached, citing stalled negotiations and unresolved issues over wages, benefits and safety.

"At 12:01 a.m. we will be on strike," said Larry Anastasi, president of IBEW Local 614.

"We've been bargaining in a marathon session since yesterday. We bargained till 4 a.m. this morning. We're back at it at 10:00 and straight through this evening, in an effort to find common ground with the company. Unfortunately, we haven't received a wage proposal from them since April. We are some distance apart in providing appropriate benefits for the women and men who work for this company. We don't have a lot of time left. We continue to work. We're ever hopeful, but frankly, we are not optimistic," said Union counsel Stuart Davidson.

Union leaders say workers have been without a contract since spring and have reduced their proposals to try and jumpstart discussions. Davidson said, "We have reduced our proposals consistently in an effort to try and jumpstart these discussions. But we're at the end of that process, and either the company is going to get serious about collective bargaining or we're going to have a strike."

Union members say the decision to strike was made by the membership some time ago and they will walk off the job at 12:01 a.m. if there is no contract.

Union officials say the strike could impact the region’s ability to restore outages and respond to emergencies, especially as the area faces a heat wave and forecast storms.

Union leaders say they have met with legislators and the mayor to give advance notice of the potential strike and allow communities and the company to prepare.

Union members say they are seeking fair wages and benefits, with one member stating, "I don't think it's much to ask to have the same benefits as everybody else. Especially in a city like Philadelphia and then in the area that we live in, I don't I don't think anybody else does."

Union officials say PECO has provided substandard wage increases and cut benefits, especially the ability to retire with dignity and have a verifiable health plan, compared to workers in New Jersey and other surrounding areas.

Union leaders say there are unresolved issues over wages, benefits and safety.

Union officials say they will continue to negotiate through the final hours before the deadline.

PECO says it has made a competitive offer and plans to maintain service

The other side:

PECO sent the following statement to FOX 29 after the union announced its intent to strike:

"PECO and IBEW Local 614 are currently actively negotiating the terms of a new contract for about 1,500 represented employees across a range of positions at PECO. Our employees are the backbone of our business, and we recognize the talents and value they bring to the company. We are bargaining in good faith and provided a competitive offer that is fair for employees and customers. Our customers, communities and partners across the region have been assured that we have comprehensive plans in place to maintain service continuity under any circumstance and will continue to prioritize safety for our employees, customers, and the public.



We have already presented a strong, market-competitive proposal that includes nearly a 20 percent wage increase over five years, along with significantly enhanced retirement and medical benefits that address the union’s long-standing priorities – while meeting the needs of our customers.



A federal mediator has been assigned to help facilitate discussions, and we have encouraged using that process to move negotiations forward to help reach a fair and equitable agreement; however, the union has not agreed to participate.



We are committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations to reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, while supporting the long-term needs of our customers and the communities we serve. We are available at any time, including nights and weekends, to continue negotiations.



We encourage continued dialogue and hope the union will work with us to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.



Correcting the record:

Wage Proposal : the last PECO wage proposal was delivered in May, not April.

Progress At the Table: We’ve made meaningful progress on major items, to say that we haven’t made movement is untrue.

Wages and Benefits Are Aligned With Industry and Regional Benchmarks: We have made considerable offers to benefits and retirement at the table this week.PECO continues to offer competitive wages and comprehensive benefits relative to industry peers in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2025, the average PECO lineman salary was $243,569 (including overtime).Following this contract, the wages and benefits for represented employees will grow significantly."

We have made considerable offers to benefits and retirement at the table this week.

PECO continues to offer competitive wages and comprehensive benefits relative to industry peers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

In 2025, the average PECO lineman salary was $243,569 (including overtime).

Following this contract, the wages and benefits for represented employees will grow significantly."

Local perspective:

Union leaders say the work PECO employees do is essential to keeping the region running, especially during extreme weather.

One union member said, "It is a 24 over seven operation. The system that we work on is in disrepair. It takes constant maintenance and repair, and if we're not around during good conditions, it's difficult. Right now you're looking at a three day over 100 degree heat wave followed by a thunderstorm. There's a couple thousand people out right now in Bucks County, and I would implore you not to talk the company about how they're managing and how great they're doing with this. I would talk to the customers. I'm sure they have a much different answer."

Union officials say they have done everything they can to allow communities and the company to prepare for the strike, including giving more advance notice than required.

PECO says it will continue to prioritize safety for employees, customers and the public, and has plans to maintain service continuity.

Union and company leaders both say they will continue negotiating up to the deadline.

Union leaders say the strike could have a significant impact on the region, especially with the Fourth of July celebrations and extreme weather.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if a last-minute agreement will be reached before the strike deadline.

The exact impact of a strike on PECO’s ability to restore outages and respond to emergencies during the heat wave and storms is not known.