Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck overnight in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tow truck overnight Sunday in Philadelphia. The deadly crash happened at the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue. Police have not identified the victim as of Monday morning.



A pedestrian is dead after investigators say he was struck and killed by a tow truck overnight Sunday in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say a pedestrian was crossing the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black tow truck.

The tow truck did not stop after the fatal crash, and continued driving westbound on Penrose Avenue, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police say the victim remains unidentified as of Monday morning.