Pedestrian struck and killed by tow truck overnight in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian is dead after investigators say he was struck and killed by a tow truck overnight Sunday in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Investigators say a pedestrian was crossing the intersection of 26th Street and Penrose Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black tow truck.
The tow truck did not stop after the fatal crash, and continued driving westbound on Penrose Avenue, according to police.
The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police say the victim remains unidentified as of Monday morning.
The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.