Pemberton Township mayor resigns amid harassment allegations

Pemberton Township Mayor Jack Tompkins is stepping down from his position effective Wednesday.

FOX 29 obtained the following copy of Tompkins' letter of resignation:

Community calls for resignation

Tompkins' resignation follows community pressure due to accusations of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.

Additionally, he faced criticism for canceling a highly anticipated summer festival.

Tompkins has been at the helm of Pemberton Township for three years, during which time he has faced increasing scrutiny from the community.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who will take over as mayor following Tompkins' resignation or how the township plans to address the accusations against him.