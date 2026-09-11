Pennsauken marks 25th 9/11 anniversary with Pentagon survivor as keynote speaker

The Brief Pennsauken held a ceremony Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. Pentagon survivor Oscar Phillip Benjamin served as keynote speaker, sharing a powerful message about remembrance and unity. The community gathered at a memorial site created to honor victims and first responders.



A ceremony took place Friday in Pennsauken as community members gathered to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to participants and organizers. Pentagon survivor Oscar Phillip Benjamin delivered a keynote speech, emphasizing the importance of honoring those lost and keeping their memories alive.

Flags and music fill the memorial site as community honors 25 years

What we know:

Organizers say the event Friday drew residents from across South Jersey and the region to Pennsauken’s memorial site, where a sea of flags filled the grounds.

Oscar Phillip Benjamin, a Pennsauken resident and former chief officer at the Pentagon’s anti-terrorism intelligence cell, spoke about remembering those lost and the continued importance of unity.

"25 years later, our promise remains the same; We remember, we honor, and we will never forget," said Benjamin. "Today just a great time to remember some people lost, but I'm happy to still be here to represent them."

Former Pennsauken Mayor Bill Orth, who helped create the memorial in 2003, said that establishing a central point for remembrance felt necessary.

"I can't tell you what struck me, but I knew something had to be done, and kind of knew we had a central point and if we put something there everyone would remember that was the point of the whole thing," said Orth.

What they're saying:

Oscar Phillip Benjamin spoke about losing friends and the subsequent sense of unity. "We lost friends, acquaintances, but the unity that happened afterward. If you stick around, you'll hear some stories, what happened in the weeks after that. So much, unity, passion, empathy, couldn't go anywhere in uniform without someone thanking you," said Benjamin.

Mayor Patrick Olivo asked attendees to remember both the date in history and the people behind it.

"This afternoon, we move through our program. I ask that we not simply remember a date in history, but the people behind it that lives were lost, the heroes that answered the call, and the families that still carry their memories," said Olivo.

Orth commented on the memorial’s legacy, saying, "We come here we visit it often it kind of renews everyone, the spirit of country, of our community, it is food for us."

Timeline:

September 11, 2001: Attacks at the Pentagon and World Trade Center took 2,977 lives, including 180 at the Pentagon where Benjamin served.

2003: Former Mayor Bill Orth led the effort to create the memorial in Pennsauken.

Friday: The 25th annual commemoration took place, featuring music, flags, and speeches.