Gas prices top $4.59 a gallon in Delaware County, squeezing drivers

The Brief Drivers across Delaware County are facing gas prices as high as $4.59 per gallon, with the average price rising five cents overnight to $4.48 in the five-county area, according to AAA. People are cutting back on daily spending and routines, while some try strategies like gas station rewards and regular car maintenance to ease the burden. Residents say higher prices are forcing tough choices, especially for those on a fixed income or using vehicles for work.



Drivers in Delaware County are dealing with rising pain at the gas pump, with some stations listing prices over $4.50 per gallon, according to AAA.

What we know:

The average price for a gallon of regular climbed five cents overnight to $4.48 in the five-county area. Electrician Alex Bennett told FOX 29 that filling his truck meant watching the meter climb to $133.

For workers and residents across the area, the sticker shock is hard to miss.

What they're saying:

"It’s killing me," one driver said as he filled up at $4.59 a gallon. Bennett said, "It’s definitely a big increase it’s cut down on somethings."

Owners of fuel-efficient vehicles still feel the impact. Another driver said, "It’s about 20 bucks. What’s the gas milage on this? About 40-45 miles a gallon."

Landscapers and people who depend on their vehicles for work say they have to make do with less.

Anthony Piraino, who has spent decades mowing lawns in Delaware County, said, "It’s a big factor. You got to figure three of those machines running two of trucks. It’s a 125 dollars of fuel. Every day. Every day."

Dick Strang from Media reflected on the price shifts over the years, saying, "I wonder what the price of gas was back in 1940? I can remember when I was little it was 25 cents a gallon." Another local, Kane of Broomall, said, "Try to cut back. Try to go no where, try to do the rewards at the Royal Farms cause that’s my closest gas station."

Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson, offered advice to stretch a tank further.

"Make sure you are consolidating your trips. So you are not running in and out in and out doing errands. Consider carpooling especially for kids after school activities and weekend sporting events," said Tidwell. She also mentioned that regular maintenance like oil changes and checking tires can help save money.

For many, higher gas prices mean cutting back on out-of-home activities and errands. Some look for loyalty programs at local stations like Royal Farms, while others focus on keeping their vehicles in top shape to conserve gas. With no guarantee that the costs will drop soon, experts recommend looking at every opportunity to save.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when or if gas prices will ease, or how long these trends will continue to affect residents’ daily lives and spending habits.