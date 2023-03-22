Pennsylvania bus driver charged for allegedly having inappropriate relationship with student

article

Palmer Township Police say they arrested a man for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student while he was a bus driver in Northampton County.

On Tuesday, police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Dean D'Amico, who they say allegedly had relations with a student while he was employed as a Non-Easton Area School District bus driver.

D'Amico was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police at his home in Upper Mt Bethel Township, according to police.

Authorities say he was arraigned on charges including institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault.

A bail amount of $250,000 was set, but authorities say D'Amico was unable to post it and was sent to Northampton County Prison.