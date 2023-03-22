State Police: Search is on for missing NJ State Trooper who went missing from Pennsylvania health facility

New Jersey State Police say one of their own is missing and endangered after he was seen walking away from a health facility in Delaware County over the weekend.

On March 19, just before 7 p.m., officials say Jason Dare, 46, was seen walking away from a healthy facility in Media, Pa.

The Cumberland County man was observed on surveillance video leaving the facility on foot, wearing a black Carhart jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses.

Police describe Dare as 6'0 tall, approximately 180 pounds with tattoos on his neck, arms, and hands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6993. Anonymous tips are welcome.