Pennsylvania is one of the worst states to drive in: report

Updated  January 20, 2026 11:03am EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 18: Vehicular traffic on the 1951-era Schuylkill Expressway is seen from an Amtrak train bridge October 18, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

    • Driving in Pennsylvania is worse than most states, according to a new study.
    • Vermont was ranked as the best state for driving, while Hawaii was the worst.
    • Gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality were all taken into account.

PENNSYLVANIA - Rush-hour traffic, fluctuating fuel costs and poor road conditions can all make for a pretty miserable driving experience, which is apparently even worse in Pennsylvania!

Pennsylvania was ranked the 10th worst state to drive in this year, according to a new study.

Anyone who's driven on Philadelphia's infamous Schuylkill Expressway or construction-ridden Interstate 95 is bound to agree!

Despite its driving woes, Pennsylvania didn't end up in last place — Hawaii did.

The title for "Best State to Drive In" went to Vermont.

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., 50 states were compared across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Pennsylvania ranked 41st overall. Here's how the state placed some key metrics:

  • 21st – Car theft rate
  • 41st – Average g as prices
  • 38th – Auto-maintenance costs
  • 42nd – Road quality

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from WalletHub.

