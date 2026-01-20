Pennsylvania is one of the worst states to drive in: report
PENNSYLVANIA - Rush-hour traffic, fluctuating fuel costs and poor road conditions can all make for a pretty miserable driving experience, which is apparently even worse in Pennsylvania!
What we know:
Pennsylvania was ranked the 10th worst state to drive in this year, according to a new study.
Anyone who's driven on Philadelphia's infamous Schuylkill Expressway or construction-ridden Interstate 95 is bound to agree!
Despite its driving woes, Pennsylvania didn't end up in last place — Hawaii did.
The title for "Best State to Drive In" went to Vermont.
By the numbers:
To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., 50 states were compared across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.
Pennsylvania ranked 41st overall. Here's how the state placed some key metrics:
- 21st – Car theft rate
- 41st – Average g as prices
- 38th – Auto-maintenance costs
- 42nd – Road quality
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from WalletHub.