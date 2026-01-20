Pennsylvania is one of the worst states to drive in: report

article

The Brief Driving in Pennsylvania is worse than most states, according to a new study. Vermont was ranked as the best state for driving, while Hawaii was the worst. Gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality were all taken into account.



Rush-hour traffic, fluctuating fuel costs and poor road conditions can all make for a pretty miserable driving experience, which is apparently even worse in Pennsylvania!

What we know:

Pennsylvania was ranked the 10th worst state to drive in this year, according to a new study.

Anyone who's driven on Philadelphia's infamous Schuylkill Expressway or construction-ridden Interstate 95 is bound to agree!

Despite its driving woes, Pennsylvania didn't end up in last place — Hawaii did.

The title for "Best State to Drive In" went to Vermont.

By the numbers:

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., 50 states were compared across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Pennsylvania ranked 41st overall. Here's how the state placed some key metrics:

21st – Car theft rate

41st – Average g as prices

38th – Auto-maintenance costs

42nd – Road quality