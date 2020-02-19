Pennsylvania makes list for worst bottlenecks in the country

Six bottlenecks in Pennsylvania—four in our area—made the American Transportation Research Institute's annual list for the worst in the country.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson spoke with a man who says the study didn't reveal anything he didn't already know.

"It's not hard to believe. You know why it's not hard? Because of the number of people buying automobiles, the number of automobiles have increased on the road," he said.

The six bottlenecks in Pennsylvania include the following:

No. 45: Philadelphia: I-76 at I-676

No. 52: Philadelphia: I-76 at US 1

No. 65: Philadelphia: I-476 at I-95

Advertisement

No. 78: Pittsburgh: I-70 at I-79 (East)

No. 82: Philadelphia, PA: I-76 at I-476

No. 98: Harrisburg, PA: SR 581 at I-83

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pennsylvania ranked 2nd most dangerous state for winter driving

For access to the full report, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP