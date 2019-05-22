Pennsylvania man accused of 'fishing for cats' with baited hooks at vacant home

A Pennsylvania man accused of baiting cats with food on fishhooks is facing animal cruelty charges in Luzurne County.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a stray cat was found April 8 in a vacant house with three fishhooks in their mouth. The cat was treated and survived. Two other cats were spotted with fishing line coming out of their mouths.

Officials say that a woman reported her neighbor a day earlier for allegedly holding a fishing pole on his second-floor porch, saying he was about to start "fishing for cats."

Kenny Rowles, 27, of Plymouth, faces charges including aggravated cruelty to animals involving torture and serious bodily injury.

Two local rescues, Happy Hearts & Tails Safe Haven Animal Rescue and Whiskers World, have been working together to treat the affected cats, who were among more than a dozen reportedly abandoned in the vacant home after their owners were evicted. A GoFundMe has been set up on their behalf to help with the joint rescue effort.

Rowles remains jailed on 10% of $100,000 bail while awaiting a preliminary court hearing.

Court documents don't list a defense attorney; a message left at a number listed for Rowles wasn't immediately returned.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.