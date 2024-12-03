Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania man pleads guilty in 3-year-old's shooting death

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  December 3, 2024 2:05pm EST
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A guilty plea could send a man to prison for more than 2 years for his role in the death of a 3-year-old boy in Allentown.

Jose Hilario Abreu, 28, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in April after Elijah Abreu Borgen died from a gunshot wound to the chest on March 28.

The boy's death was ruled accidental after his mother told police that the 3-year-old grabbed a gun and shot himself. 

Further investigation revealed that Abreu left a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun unattended with a live cartridge in the chamber inside the home with the boy and another 2-year-old child.

Officials say both toddlers were sitting on a couch when the unholstered gun was discharged from atop a pillow.

Gunshot residue was also found on the boy's hands after his death, according to officials.

On Tuesday, Abreu pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in which the victim was under 12 Years of Age and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The plea agreement calls for a minimum jail sentence between 18 months and 30 months.