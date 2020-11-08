Pennsylvania man seriously injured in Delaware hit-and-run

article

Police are searching for a driver after a Pennsylvania man was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Sussex County.

Delaware State Police report a 41-year-old Lancaster man was walking opposite of traffic on the west side of East Trap Pond Road around 6 p.m.

Police said the victim was struck when a car traveling east attempted to pass the car in front of it by using the westbound lane. According to police, the car did not stop after striking the man.

He was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the striking vehicle is a white 4-door Nissan Altima with a Delaware registration. A section of East Trap Pond Road was closed for four hours as police investigated.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest