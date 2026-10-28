Pennsylvania ranks among worst states for jobs in 2026, study finds

The Brief Pennsylvania was ranked the third-worst state for jobs in the U.S. in 2026 in a new study by WalletHub. Only Oregon and West Virginia were ranked lower. The study looked at things like job opportunities, employment growth, work stress and more.



The current job market is tough, and especially tough in Pennsylvania, according to a new study.

WalletHub just ranked Pennsylvania one of the worst states in the country for finding a job in 2026.

Best and worst states to find a job in 2026

By the numbers:

The study looked at more than 30 factors, including unemployment rate, job growth and even work-related stress.

Overall, Pennsylvania was ranked the third-worst state for jobseekers in 2026.

Earlier this year, WalletHub ranked Pittsburgh as one of the best cities in the country for finding a job, with more job opportunities than any other state. But, even with the boost from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania overall still ranked near the bottom.

Local perspective:

Pennsylvania's rankings were weighed down by its "economic environment," according to WalletHub, which included metrics like median annual income, average starting salary, commute times and more.

Data from the World Population Review shows that Pennsylvania's median household income is slightly below the national average, ranging from around 9% lower for a one-person household, to more than 1% higher for a four-person household.

In terms of unemployment, Pennsylvania's unemployment rate is more or less on par with the national rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Midwest has best states for jobs

Big picture view:

So who's at the top of the list?

Nebraska claims the top spot thanks to its low unemployment rate (sixth-lowest, as of September 2026), the availability of jobs, and its job growth, according to WalletHub,

North Dakota and Minnesota round out WalletHub's top three, and they all share some key features: low unemployment, good job growth and good job benefits.

See the full report here.