Philadelphia appoints first Rat Abatement Manager, launches response in Northeast

The Brief The Philadelphia Department of Public Health appointed Adrian Jordan as the city’s first Rat Abatement Manager on Thursday. Door-to-door surveys targeting rat issues started in Oxford Circle and Castor Gardens in the lower Northeast. A public dashboard tracking rat complaints and serviced properties will soon be available to Philadelphia residents.



Philadelphia has named Adrian Jordan, a longtime Health Department employee, as its first Rat Abatement Manager to lead a citywide fight against rat problems, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Jordan's appointment has launched a coordinated city response targeting issues that attract rats to residential and commercial areas.

What we know:

Jordan will manage rat abatement efforts across Philadelphia, coordinating resources from six departments: Public Health, Streets, Sanitation, Community Life Improvement Program, L&I Quality of Life, and the Water Department. This is the first time the city has designated an official Rat Abatement Manager.

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The first target area for the new door-to-door surveys is the lower Northeast, specifically Oxford Circle and Castor Gardens. Jordan and the Health Department’s Rat Control Team will reach out to residents directly to identify rat problems, provide guidance on prevention measures, and take action even if no official complaint has been made.

The backstory:

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker directed the Health Department to form a comprehensive plan called the ‘One Philly’ response to tackle ongoing rat issues and improve quality of life. Managing Director Carlton Williams emphasized the importance of Jordan’s new role in continuing the city's basic services for residents.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to support the residents and help make Philadelphia the cleanest, greenest, and safest big city in America," Jordan said. "I’ve worked to fight rats in Philadelphia for more than twenty years, and I am looking forward to being able to work directly with colleagues from departments across the City to ensure that we are properly prioritizing this."

What's next:

To keep residents informed, the city will launch a public dashboard that tracks resident contacts, complaints, and properties serviced. The dashboard will be available online once it is finalized.

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City officials say the expanded rat abatement program is part of the Parker Administration’s goal to make Philadelphia the safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America. Despite recent interest online and in the media about rats, the city has not found any documented rise in confirmed rat complaints.

What you can do:

Residents are encouraged to join the fight by keeping trash in metal cans with tightly fitting lids, removing hiding places like tall grass and abandoned vehicles, sealing up openings larger than a half-inch, and calling (215) 685-9000 when they see rats.

"Our office is prepared to do its part, and we expect everyone involved to follow through on their commitments," Councilmember Anthony Phillips said. "Our neighbors deserve results, and that must remain our focus."