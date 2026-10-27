Delaware House preview: Sarah McBride seeks reelection against Joe Arminio

The Brief Incumbent Democrat Sarah McBride is facing off against Republican Joseph Arminio in the race for Delaware's at-large district in the U.S. House. McBride was elected in 2025, after five years in the Delaware State Senate. Arminio is a history teacher who has done contract work for the U.S. Defense Department. The general election is on Nov. 3.



There's less than a week until the 2026 midterm elections, and Delaware's one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for grabs.

On the Democratic side is a history-making incumbent seeking her second term, while the Republican challenger is an educator and former defense contractor.

Voting is already underway in Delaware. Here's who's on the ballot in the House race.

Sarah McBride, Democratic House candidate for Delaware, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Sarah McBride is set to be first openly transgender US lawmaker. Photographer: Hannah Yoon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sarah McBride

McBride was first elected to the U.S. House in 2025. Before that, she served in the Delaware State Senate from 2020 to 2025. She’s also worked in President Barack Obama’s administration, for former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell and former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden and as the national spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign.

With her election in 2025, McBride became the first openly transgender member of Congress.

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Why you should care:

McBride campaigned on her track record of investing in infrastructure, health care access and manufacturing jobs.

In her first term in Congress, McBride introduced bills focused on small business tax credits for disability accommodations, standardized holiday pay, paid family leave and biotechnology education.

Joseph Arminio

Joseph Arminio

The other side:

Joseph Arminio is an educator and Delaware native. In addition to teaching history and government at places like Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Arminio says he has done contract work for the U.S. Defense Department.

Arminio beat out two others in the Delaware primary last month, earning just under 48% of the vote.

"Dr. Joe" says he's running for Congress focused on two things — lowering debt and ending foreign wars. Arminio believes that McBride supports policies that make both of those problems worse.

To help fix the economy, he wants to forgive more than $90,000 of private debt for millions of Americans, and implement a tax on stock trades.

Overseas, Arminio wants to end the Iran War, implement a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine and "[force] Ukraine to make major concessions to Russia.

Aside from his cornerstone issues, Arminio also supports the Save America Act, saying it "hardly goes far enough," and more funding for immigration enforcement.