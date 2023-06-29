Pennsylvania State Police: Child missing from Chester County found safe

article

A child that was missing from Pennsylvania has been found safe, authorities say.

Pennsylvania State Police were searching for a four-year-old boy missing out of Chester County, according to officials.

The missing child was reportedly last seen on Milligan Street in Phoenixville borough on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. with a 28-year-old man.

Officials say he was believed to be at special risk of harm.

Hours later, police updated the advisory, saying the child was found.