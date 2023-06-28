Fundraiser held for family of woman killed by 'large chunk of metal' while driving on I-95

A fundraiser was held Wednesday to support the family of a wife and mother who was killed in a freak accident of Interstate 95 earlier this month.

Cara Mia was killed while driving on I-95 June 12 when police say the windshield of her 2014 Subaru Impreza was struck by a "large piece of metal debris."

"Cara Mia was my best friend, and she did everything for me, and she was so loyal," Jenna Falcon said.

She leaves behind a husband, Anthony, who is a Lieutenant in the Philadelphia Police Department's 12th District and two young daughters.

Community members packed Wednesday's fundraiser at First Impressions Nursery School, buying raffle tickets for lavish items and services. A GoFundMe page has also been started for the family.

"It's nice to be able to come out and try to do something for the family," said Nancy Baker whose child attends the nursery school with Cara Mia's oldest daughter.

"Her daughter is a little younger than mine, but such a friendly face, and we would chat on the way in and out (of school)," Baker said.

Authorities still have not said exactly where the chunk of metal that hit Cara Mia's car came from.