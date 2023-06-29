Code Red: Philadelphia city pools closed Thursday as unhealthy air quality continues in Pennsylvania

As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to cause unhealthy air quality throughout Pennsylvania, Philadelphia officials are urging people to take precautions.

On Wednesday, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Red for the entire state as conditions degraded.

>> Code Red: Unhealthy air quality alert declared for all of Pennsylvania amid Canadian wildfires

The smoke is expected to impact the air quality Thursday and Friday, with some relief possible on Saturday.

The City of Philadelphia has urged residents to act with an abundance of caution to keep people safe.

"The City will remain open today; however, in light of the continued air quality alert, and in an abundance of caution, departments and employees are urged to take actions to protect their staff, including allowing staff that can work indoors to do so, providing high-quality masks to staff who must work outdoors, and allowing more frequent breaks for staff working outdoors."

Officials say summer camps run by the City will move all activities indoors and all city pools will be closed.

For those who cannot work indoors, the City is urging mask-wearing and free masks will be available at the following locations:

Bethany Baptist Church - 5747 Warrington Avenue

Mi Salud Wellness Center - 200 E Wyoming Avenue

Mt. Enon Baptist Church - 500 Snyder Avenue

Whitman Plaza - 330 W Oregon Avenue

Shoppes at La Salle - 5301 Chew Avenue

All Philadelphia police districts

Philadelphia fire departments

Residents can receive two masks per person and may get supplies for a person at home who cannot make it themselves.

Visit airnow.gov for more information on air quality in your area.