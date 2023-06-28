Pennsylvania man accused of deadly shooting during custody exchange, DA says

article

A Montgomery County man is facing first-degree murder charges after prosecutors say he shot and killed the ‘longtime boyfriend’ of his daughter's mother Tuesday night in Pottstown.

Kevin Morgan, 34, is accused of shooting 38-year-old Derek Mayo in the chest when Mayo and his girlfriend arrived to pick up her 12-year-old daughter whom she shares with Morgan.

Investigators say an argument erupted near Love-Shellar's Kia Optima and Morgan fatally shot Mayo in the chest. Mayo's body was found by police between the curb and passenger's side of the car.

Mayo was brought to Pottstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators. A county coroner later ruled Mayo's death to be a homicide.

During a search of Mogan's house, prosecutor's say five firearms were found that were all legally owned. Morgan was arrested Wednesday on first and third degree murder charges and other crimes.