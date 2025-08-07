2 Pa. state troopers shot in ambush after suspect fatally shoots neighbor: PSP

The Brief Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were shot in an ambush situation after they say a man killed his neighbor in Susquehanna County Thursday morning. The suspect, identified as 61-year-old Carmine Faino, is dead, while two troopers and an EMT are recovering from injuries.



A tragic incident unfolded in Thompson Township, Susquehanna County, where police say a man killed his neighbor before ambushing responding state troopers.

What we know:

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Thursday at around 11:17 a.m., State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired near State Route 171 in Thompson Township, Susquehanna County.

Police say the call was made by a boyfriend who was living with a 57-year-old woman police identified as Lori Wasko.

PSP said Wasko was fatally shot in front of her residence near her vehicle located on the 20100 block of the State Route 171 area.

When Troopers Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins arrived at the scene, PSP say the suspect, identified as 61-year-old Carmine Faino, fired dozens of rounds from a semi-automatic weapon.

Both State Troopers were shot twice.

Related article

Despite his severe injuries, Trooper Perechinsky demonstrated remarkable bravery by applying tourniquets to both arms of Trooper Jenkins, with some assistance.

They were hospitalized and have been listed in stable condition.

PSP say an EMT responding to the scene was driving on State Route 171 when his vehicle was hit by gunfire.

He then veered off the side of the roadway and crashed. The EMT sustained injuries and is currently listed in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

PSP reported that Faino, resides at the residence across from Wasko on the 20000 block near State Route 171,

Police say he shot and killed his 57-year-old neighbor.

As additional troopers and law enforcement arrived at the scene, they say Faino was moving around the vicinity.

Police say the suspect even shot down a drone they used to locate him.

"He was sitting on a propane tank, which cause, further concern that he had attempted to turn that into an improvised explosive device," said Colonel Commissioner Christopher Paras. "We were concerned about other weapons, not only the weapon that he was using. He was using a semiautomatic, long gun, from which he fired several dozen rounds, through this incident. But we were also concerned about other explosive devices that he may or may not have."

After negotiating with the suspect, police say he continued to be a threat and was ultimately shot and killed by members of the special Emergency Response Team.

What we don't know:

An investigation in this case continues.

A motive is unclear at this time.